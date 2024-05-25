Martyr Raisi, his entourage commemorated in UK

Iran’s chargé d'affaires in London, Iraq’s ambassador to the UK, Islamic scholars, clerics, the heads of Islamic centers, and the Iranians residing in the European country were present in the commemoration ceremony on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, the chairman of the Islamic Center of England Ali Alami described President Raisi as the one familiar with in the international issues and the one having good character.

Hojjatoleslam Alami said when the funeral for a president is held significantly like what happened in the Islamic Republic and when many lovers of the Islamic Revolution across the world extend sympathy over the death of Raisi, it indicates how popular he was among different social classes.

Based on the schedule, the pro-Islamic Revolution individuals are to gather in front of the Iranian Embassy in London on Saturday to pay tribute to the late President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Since the past Tuesday, the Iranian embassy has opened a book of condolence while ambassadors and diplomats from tens of countries as well as a number of Jewish religious scholars residing in the UK have signed it.

President Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was martyred after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage, FM Amirabdollahian, crashed in the Varzaqan region in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan on May 19.

