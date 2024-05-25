Hezbollah targets Zionists’ positions, destroys Merkava tank

According to Al Mayadeen, Hezbollah on Friday night targeted an Israeli Merkava tank in Shtula, northern occupied Palestine with guided missiles.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted the Zionist soldiers who were around the tank with artillery shells.

The resistance movement also targeted Israeli forces at border points in the north of occupied Palestine with Falaq missiles.

It targeted the Zionist military intelligence forces in Manara, which contained technical espionage equipment.

The Lebanese resistance fighters also targeted the Al-Ramtha base in Kfarchouba with “suitable weapons”.

