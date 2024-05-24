May 25, 2024, 12:54 AM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85488099
T T
2 Persons

Tags

UN Deputy Secretary General pays tribute to Iran's martyred president and FM

May 25, 2024, 12:54 AM
News ID: 85488099
UN Deputy Secretary General pays tribute to Iran's martyred president and FM

New York, IRNA - Amina Jane Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, attended the venue of mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York to pay tribute to the martyrs of President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Download 4 MB

Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and the politician and former Minister of Environment of Nigeria, on Friday local time, attended the venue of mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations and paid tribute to the martyred President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran and other martyrs of the Iranian helicopter accident.

She wrote a text in the diplomatic memorial office of Iran's representation in the organization to pay respect to the position of these martyrs and after signing this book, she prayed for the martyrs of Iran.

2050

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .