UN Deputy Secretary General pays tribute to Iran's martyred president and FM

Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and the politician and former Minister of Environment of Nigeria, on Friday local time, attended the venue of mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations and paid tribute to the martyred President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran and other martyrs of the Iranian helicopter accident.

She wrote a text in the diplomatic memorial office of Iran's representation in the organization to pay respect to the position of these martyrs and after signing this book, she prayed for the martyrs of Iran.

2050