Nasrallah: Martyr Raisi was role model and servant for his country

According to Al-Mayadin network, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated that today "we are in the days of the Eid of resistance and liberation" and stated that due to facing the days of grief and sorrow of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi and Martyr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, this year the "Eid of Resistance" ceremony and the anniversary of the liberation of South Lebanon from the occupation of the Zionist regime did not take place.

"I offer my condolences to Sahib al-Zaman (AS), Ayatollah Khamenei, eminent authorities, the patient and dear people of Iran, the officials and honorable families of each and every one of these dear ones," he added.

