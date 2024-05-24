May 24, 2024, 11:19 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85488065
T T
3 Persons

Dossier

Nasrallah: Martyr Raisi was role model and servant for his country

May 24, 2024, 11:19 PM
News ID: 85488065
Nasrallah: Martyr Raisi was role model and servant for his country

Tehran, IRNA - Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, on Friday in a ceremony commemorating the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi and his companions at Sayyed al-Shohada Hosseiniyeh in the suburbs of Beirut, said that Raisi was a role model and servant in all the positions in which he was responsible.

According to Al-Mayadin network, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stated that today "we are in the days of the Eid of resistance and liberation" and stated that due to facing the days of grief and sorrow of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi and Martyr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, this year the "Eid of Resistance" ceremony and the anniversary of the liberation of South Lebanon from the occupation of the Zionist regime did not take place.

"I offer my condolences to Sahib al-Zaman (AS), Ayatollah Khamenei, eminent authorities, the patient and dear people of Iran, the officials and honorable families of each and every one of these dear ones," he added.

2050

3 Persons

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .