Venezuelans visit Iranian embassy in Caracas to pay tribute to martyrs of service

The Iranian Embassy in Caracas opened its doors on Wednesday to the Venezuelan people and officials who come to this place to pay their respects and sign the condolence book for the martyr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, the president of Iran and other members of his cabinet in the helicopter crash.

Various groups attended the ceremony and honored the memory of the President of Iran and other martyrs by chanting slogans and showering flowers on the office table.

Some Venezuelan Muslims also came to the Iranian embassy.

Hojatollah Soltani, Iran's ambassador to Venezuela, expressed his gratitude for the solidarity of this group.

