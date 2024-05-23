Al-Qassam Brigades: Netanyahu abandoned commanders in captivity

According to Palestine’s Al-Quds news network, Al-Qassam Brigades on Thursday released footage titled "The leader who abandoned his army commanders in captivity."

Al-Qassam said that its fighters had captured the commander of the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division General Asaf Hamami on October 7, adding that he was injured during that operation.

The Palestinian resistance group warned in its video that time is running out for the release of the captured commander.

Hamas captured around 250 people including Israelis during its unprecedented Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7. The movement released dozens of the captives under a temporary ceasefire deal in late last year, but has said that a number of others have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Public anger boils in Israel over Netanyahu’s refusal to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement with Hamas to secure the release of the remaining captives. Israelis have on various occasions held protests demanding their PM step down.

