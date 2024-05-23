Ansarullah leader terms martyr Raisi as distinct president

Martyr Raisi is the source of pride for the Islamic ummah, as was fearless enough to defend the ideals of Iran and Islamic countries, al-Houthi said during a speech on Thursday, the same day when the late Iranian president was laid to rest following a fatal copter crash at the weekend.

The Ansarullah leader also praised Raisi for declaring his stances without taking the American pressure into consideration.

Millions of Iranians took part in his funeral processions, which shows the great amount of importance the nation gave to their late president, al-Houthis said.

President Raisi and his entourage, including foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

