Hezbollah conducts retaliatory attack on Israeli positions

According to al-Ahed news website, Hezbollah fighters targeted the new headquarters of the 91st Israeli division with tens of Katyusha rockets on Thursday.

Hezbollah issued a statement, announcing that the attack was carried out in support of the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and in response to a recent killing of resistance fighters in Kfar Dajjal region,.

An Israeli drone hit a car in a road between al-Nabatieh and Kfar Dajjal, which also caused damage to a school vehicle and injured three students.

Since the initiation of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Hamas against the Israeli regime on October 7, Hezbollah has launched attacks in northern occupied Palestine to engage a segment of the regime’s armed forces on that front and detach Israelis from the Gaza battlefield.

