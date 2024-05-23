Resistance Front severely weakened Zionists: Iran acting FM

Bagheri Kani made the remark on Thursday in a meeting with Palestinian resistance leaders including Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Deputy Secretary General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Jamil Mazhar, and Deputy Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Mohammed Al-Hindi. The meeting took place in Tehran on the sidelines of the funeral ceremony of martyred President Ebrahim Raeisi and his companions who lost their lives in a copter crash on Sunday.

The Zionists have gone through the most unprecedented defeat over the past 75 years, the Iranian official underlined.

He further noted that the US is unable to help the regime with all its political, legal and diplomatic hegemony.

Also, on the sidelines of the funeral ceremony, a meeting was held in Tehran, which was attended by a group of resistance leaders and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami and the IRGC's Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani.

During the meeting, the latest political, social, and military situation in Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, and the role of the Resistance Front were reviewed.

The attendees called for the continuation of fighting by all resistance groups in the region against the Israeli regime until the complete victory of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

