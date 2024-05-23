Raisi was a key regional, international figure: Syrian president

The two spoke on the phone on Thursday, with the Syrian president also extending his condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several more officials, who along with Raisi, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran at the weekend.

Assad said that the Syrian people will always remember Raisi and Amirabdollahian for their opposition to cruelty and unilateralism and support for the innocent people in the region and beyond.

“Raisi was also a key figure in regional and international arenas, and the resistance front will always remember his support. Martyr Raisi stood against tyranny and always supported the Palestinian cause, which remains as his legacy”, the Syrian president said.

Assad added that his government announced three days of public mourning for Raisi and his companions to sympathize with the Iranian nation in this great sorrow.

Mokhber, on his part, thanked the Syrian government for that measure and expressed gratitude for the Syrian delegation led by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous who attended a memorial service for Raisi and other martyrs in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran’s acting president said that Raisi and Amirabdollahian were two influential figures whose martyrdom was a great loss for the country.

Despite the loss, he added, all bodies and organizations are fulfilling their duties across Iran, which shows that the Islamic Republic is well-established under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Mokhber said.

