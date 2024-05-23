Iran to continue détente diplomacy with neighbors: Bagheri Kani

Bagheri Kani made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed is in Tehran to attend the funeral procession of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Bagheri Kani in his remarks highlighted that détente with neighbors is a definitive and strategic policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and an effective strategy for regional cooperation that will definitely continue, he said.

Empathy and companionship in difficult times is a valuable asset for cooperation to jointly enjoy opportunities and deal with threats and challenges that threaten the peace, stability and security of the region, Bagheri Kani emphasized.

The Emirati foreign minister, for his part, in the meeting said that his visit to Iran in this difficult situation was aimed at expressing the depth of friendship and solidarity and emphasize the brotherly relations between the two countries and the nation.

