May 23, 2024, 11:44 AM
News ID: 85486893
Martyr President Raisi's family members arrive in Mashhad

Mashhad, IRNA – The family members of Iranian Martyr President Ebrahim Raisi arrived at the Mashhad airport a few minutes ago to participate in the funeral ceremony of the martyred president.

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has also arrived in Mashhad with his companions to take part in the funeral ceremony.

The funeral ceremony for Martyr Raisi will take place at 14:00 today (Thursday) in Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province.

The body of the Martyr President will be laid to rest this evening in the holy shrine of Razavi.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

