Zionist army withdraws from Jenin Camp after 2-day military genocide

Simultaneously with the withdrawal of the Zionist army from from Jenin Camp, the Al Razi Hospital announced the martyrdom of another young man as a result of being targeted by the bullets of the Zionist soldiers, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the number of Palestinian martyrs in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, has reached 12 people over last two days.

Zionist soldiers, supported by military vehicles and army drones, attacked the Jenin city two days ago and clashed with the Palestinians.

