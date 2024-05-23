Body of Martyr President Raisi arrives in Iran’s Birjand

A large crowd of people attended a funeral procession in Iran’s eastern city of Birjand to bid farewell to their late Iranian president and his companions who lost their lives in a copter crash on Sunday.

The farewell ceremony of the warmhearted people of South Khorasan province with the beloved martyred president is from 7:30 on Thursday morning in Birjand.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

3266**2050