Body of Martyr President Raisi arrives in Iran’s Birjand

Birjand, IRNA - Bodies of martyred President Ebrahim Raisi and two of his companions arrived at Shahid Kaveh International Airport in Birjand, South Khorasan Province on Thursday morning with the welcome of members of the government delegation, as well as military and country officials.

A large crowd of people attended a funeral procession in Iran’s eastern city of Birjand to bid farewell to their late Iranian president and his companions who lost their lives in a copter crash on Sunday.

The farewell ceremony of the warmhearted people of South Khorasan province with the beloved martyred president is from 7:30 on Thursday morning in Birjand.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

