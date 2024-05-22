May 22, 2024, 10:54 PM
Iran acting FM: Raisi’s policy agenda to boost ties with Egypt will continue

May 22, 2024, 10:54 PM
Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said that the policy agenda adopted by the late president and his foreign minister that pursued the strengthening of ties with Egypt and other major Islamic countries will continue.

Bagheri Kani made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry who was in Tehran to attend a ceremony to pay respect to martyred president Ebrahim Raisi and FM Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Iran’s acting foreign minister and the top Egyptian diplomat discussed relations between their countries, with both emphasizing the need to continue the negotiations between Amirabdollahian and Shoukry on bilateral ties and regional issues.

Sameh Shoukry was among dozens of foreign dignitaries visiting Tehran on Wednesday to pay respect to Raisi and his entourage that lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran at the weekend.   

