Iran acting FM: Raisi’s policy agenda to boost ties with Egypt will continue

Bagheri Kani made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry who was in Tehran to attend a ceremony to pay respect to martyred president Ebrahim Raisi and FM Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Iran’s acting foreign minister and the top Egyptian diplomat discussed relations between their countries, with both emphasizing the need to continue the negotiations between Amirabdollahian and Shoukry on bilateral ties and regional issues.

Sameh Shoukry was among dozens of foreign dignitaries visiting Tehran on Wednesday to pay respect to Raisi and his entourage that lost their lives in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran at the weekend.

