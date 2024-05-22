May 22, 2024, 6:14 PM
Ali Bagheri Kani appointed as Iran’s acting foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber has issued a decree appointing Ali Baghri Kani as the country’s acting foreign minister.

The appointment takes place three days after President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the country’s remote northwest on Sunday.

Bagheri Kani used to serve as deputy foreign minister for political affairs over the past two years and a half.

In his decree, Mokhber urged Bagheri Kani to continue with the country’s active diplomacy in dealing with the issue of Palestine and strengthening the Axis of Resistance.

