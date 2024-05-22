Bangladesh declares May 23 as mourning day for Iran president's martyrdom

Bangladesh did so after the same measure was taken by a number of other countries, including Pakistan and India, to announce days of mourning for the deaths of President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, IRNA cited Dhaka Tribune on Wednesday.

According to the Bangladeshi daily report, all state and semi-state bodies and educational institutions in Bangladesh as well as the country’s offices abroad will fly the national flag in half-mast position to show sympathy with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The late President Raisi and his companions including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on May 19 when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran.

