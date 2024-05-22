Supreme Leader meets Iraqi, Armenian PMs, Hamas leader

Following the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani expressed his condolences in a meeting with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on behalf of the government and nation of Iraq.

He lauded President Raisi's honesty, sincerity, purity, effort, and service to the people.

Referring to the presence of millions of people at the funeral ceremony of the martyred president of Iran, he said that it had clear messages, the most important of which was the strong relationship between the people and the authorities in Iran, despite all the pressures and sanctions and this unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Khamenei appreciated the Iraqi Prime Minister's visit to Tehran, saying, "We have lost an outstanding figure."

President Raisi was a very good brother and an efficient, competent, sincere, and serious official, he stated.

In his meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister, the Supreme Leader said that Iran's policy of expanding relations with Armenia will continue under the guidance of Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhbar.

He stressed developing relations between Iran and Armenia, saying that the relations between Iran and Armenia have oppositions, so the issues related to the two countries should be handled with more attention.

Our late president was very sensitive to the border issues related to Armenia, and these sensitivities and cares should still be taken into account, he said.

We should be able to secure our interests, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

Meanwhile, Pashinyan said, "We were shocked to hear the news of the death of the President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran and his entourage in an air crash."

"We are sure that under your leadership, there will be no disturbance in Iran's affairs."

Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh also offered his condolences on the sad occasion on behalf of the Palestinian nation and government.

