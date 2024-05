The website in its report entitled "Futsalplanet Awards 2022 – Best Men's Player in the World: nominees" has published the world's top 10 nominees for the 23rd edition of the annual futsal prizes, in which two Iranians are shortlisted alongside eight more from other countries.

Moslem Oladghobad and Saeid Ahmadabbasi are among the world's top 10.

Iran's national men's futsal team has recently become the champions of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

