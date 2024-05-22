UN Disarmament Conf. pays homage to Iranian martyrs

According to IRNA, the general meeting of the Disarmament Conference was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Ali Bahraini, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the international organizations in Geneva

While offering condolences to the government and people of Iran, the Russian ambassador called for a minute of silence and paid tribute to Iran’s Martyred President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Ambassadors and representatives of the member countries expressed their condolences and sympathies with the people of Iran.

The United Nations Conference on Disarmament consists of 65 members and is responsible for compiling documents in the field of international peace and security, especially weapons of mass destruction.

Since March of last year, Iran has been chairing the United Nations Conference on Disarmament which is the main negotiating mechanism of the United Nations for disarmament.

