[P]GCC chief visits Iran embassy in Riyadh to offer condolences

Tehran, IRNA –A political and regional bloc of some Arab countries known as the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council or [P]GCC has forwarded its condolences again over the martyrdom of Iran’s president, foreign minister and their entourage in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

According to IRNA citing the official news agency of Saudi Arabia, Secretary-General of [P]GCC Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi visited the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Riyadh on Tuesday night to personally offer condolences on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

Al-Budaiwi met and had a conversation with Iran's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati about the tragedy the Islamic Republic went through this week.

While offering condolences, the Secretary General of the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council once again emphasized the solidarity of the Pan-Arab regional bloc with the government and people of Iran in this difficult situation and expressed his deep sympathy with the families of the martyrs.

On Monday too, Al-Budaiwi was among many regional officials who issued a statement expressing shock and grief over the death of the Iranian president and foreign minister in the chopper crash, stating that the [P]GCC is standing with the government and people of Iran in this difficult situation.

