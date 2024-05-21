Iran Foreign Ministry to bid farewell to Martyr Amirabdollahian

According to IRNA's foreign policy reporter, the burial ceremony for Amirabdollahian will be held at 11:00 a.m. on the same day (Thursday) at the holy shrine of Abdul Azim Al-Hasani (AS) in Rey city.

Tens of thousands of mourners attended funeral ceremonies held for Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the northern city of Tabriz and later in the holy city of Qom on Tuesday after they were killed in a helicopter crash alongside 7 others in a remote northwestern region on 19 May 2024.

4399