UN flag in Geneva at half-mast for martyrdom of Iran's President, FM

The flags of UN member states were also lowered to half-mast at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

The UN Security Council members observed a minute’s silence to honor the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation, which was faced with the anger of the Zionist regime’s representative.

During the Vienna International Nuclear Security Conference at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), officials observed a minute of silence to honor the late Iranian President Raisi and his entourage.

Similarly, members of the Armenian parliament paid their respects by observing a minute of silence at the beginning of their session on Monday.

Furthermore, members of the International Maritime Organization also observed a minute of silence following the passing of Iranian President Raisi and his entourage.

After the martyrdom of President Raisi and his accompanying delegation, officials at the Sepaktakraw World Cup in Malaysia held a minute of silence to honor the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic of Iran. This solemn moment took place before the national teams of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in the group stage.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday, when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

