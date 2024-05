According to Azernews, Aliyev signed the Book of Condolence during his visit on Tuesday.

The Iranian Embassy in Baku has opened a condolence book for the tragic incident.

On Sunday, President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open the Qiz Qalasi Dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan to the inauguration of the “Tabriz Refinery Upgrade Project” in the Dizamar forest area between the village of Ouzi and Pir Davoud when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan region.

