Cuba declares one day of public mourning over Raisi martyrdom

In a statement, the Cuban government said the people and government of the Latin American country accompany Iran in this painful moment and express confidence that the Islamic Revolution will continue and knows how to revive itself after this unfortunate event.

According to the statement, Cuba will be in public mourning from 6:00 AM on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday, and the Cuban flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said Monday that the government and people of Cuba deeply regret the “loss of a great friend and admirable politician who was loved by his people.”

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday, when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.

