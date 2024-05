Goodarzi said on Tuesday that more than 1.08 mt of illegal drugs were seized in border regions of Esfandak city in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

He said the haul included some 1.05 mt of opium and 31 kilograms of hashish, adding that drug traffickers fled the scene of confrontation with border police.

Iran is responsible for nearly 59% of morphine seizures and 27% of the heroin confiscations in the world.

7129**4354