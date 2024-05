Yusuf Raza Gilani visited the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday to offer his condolences on the martyrdom of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossain Amirabdollahian, and the other officials who were killed in the incident.

Gilani signed the Book of Condolence during his visit.

The Iranian Embassy in Islamabad has opened a condolence book for the tragic incident.

6125**4354