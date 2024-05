Members of the Assembly of Experts elected Movahedi Kermani as the new chairman of the body in a session in Tehran on Tuesday.

He replaces Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati and will hold the position for two years.

The 93-year-old Movahedi Kermani, a long-serving member of the Assembly, has held various legislative and political positions in Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

4261