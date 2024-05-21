Supreme Leader calls Assembly of Experts symbol of Islamic democracy

In a message on the occasion of the beginning of the sixth term of the Assembly of Experts, the Supreme Leader invited the entire world to ponder the comprehensive, steadfast, problem-solving, attractive and amazing system of Islamic governance.

Ayatollah Khamenei further highlighted the role of the Assembly of Experts in making wise efforts to align Quranic and Islamic know-how with rationality.

In this message, the Supreme Leader also paid tribute to the memory of the late President Ebrahim Raisi and the Friday Prayer Imam of Tabriz city Mohammad-Ali Al-e Hashem, who were also members of the assembly.

Elsewhere in his message, the Leader pointed to the onslaught in the Gaza Strip, noting that the brutal massacre of the Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West’s support for the Zionist regime reveal the real meaning of Western human rights and freedom in the eyes of the awakened consciences.

