May 21, 2024, 10:46 AM


ALI IZADI



Iran's Tabriz holds mourning service for President Raisi and entourage

Iran's Tabriz holds mourning service for President Raisi and entourage

Tabriz, IRNA – The people of Tabriz in northwestern Iran gathered to hold the mourning service for the martyrs of the Iranian president's helicopter crash.

Raisi on Sunday (May 19, 2024) along with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz; Malek Rahmati Governor-General of East Azerbaijan, Mehdi Mousavi; head of the presidential protection team; and the pilots and flight crew members were martyred in a plane crash on the way back from Khoda'afarin Dam and on their way to Tabriz Oil Refinery in Varzghan District of East Azerbaijan province.

Search and rescue teams scoured the mountainous terrain in heavy fog overnight and found the wreckage early on Monday.

The presence of people from other provinces, including the Sunnis of West Azerbaijan province has created a sense of unity and empathy shows the nation's companionship in difficult times.

Iran's Tabriz holds mourning service for President Raisi and entourage

Young people from other countries, including Iraq also participated in this ceremony.

Iran's Tabriz holds mourning service for President Raisi and entourage

The presence of journalists from other media, including China, shows the importance of this presence for the world community and is the result of Iran's active diplomacy.

