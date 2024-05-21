Mourning ceremonies held in Pakistan for Pres. Raisi

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran’s cultural attaché in Islamabad, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen’s senior vice chairman, Allama Muhammad Amin Shaheedi, and devotees of Iran’s Islamic Revolution gathered in Islamabad and recited the Surah Al-Fatiha for President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the others who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Pakistan is observing an official day of mourning over the incident. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his “deepest condolences” to the Iranian nation in a post on his X account.

“Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran,” Sharif said.

President Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, who is in jail, also extended their condolences.

The helicopter carrying President Raisi and his accompanying delegation crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest in East Azerbaijan province, claiming the lives of all on board.

Search and rescue teams scoured the mountainous terrain in heavy fog overnight and found the wreckage early on Monday.

