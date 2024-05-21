Russia ready to participate in Iran's copter crash investigation

According to Tass, Shoigu in his message to Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian expressed condolence on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

We are ready to provide all necessary assistance to determine the causes of this crash, Shoigu said.

The heads of the State Duma and the Federation Council, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the head of the International Committee of the Duma, the Archbishop of the Orthodox Church, the head of the Russia mufties Council and some other officials had condoled the martyrdom of the president and his companions.

Raisi on Sunday (May 19, 2024) along with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz; Malek Rahmati Governor-General of East Azerbaijan, Mehdi Mousavi; head of the presidential protection team; and the pilots and flight crew members were martyred in a plane crash on the way back from Khoda'afarin Dam and on their way to Tabriz Oil Refinery in Varzghan District of East Azerbaijan province.

