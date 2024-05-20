UN chief speaks to Iran envoy, condoles martyrdom of Pres., FM

According to IRNA's correspondent, the UN spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, on Monday local time, made the revelation when asked during a briefing whether the UN chief had any contact with the Iranian authorities after the helicopter carrying the Iranian president and foreign minister crashed?

“The UN Secretary General had a conversation with the Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations this morning to convey his condolences and sympathy to the people and government of Iran”, Dujarric responded.

When asked about if Guterres is worried about the impact of this incident on the stability of the region, Dujarric said that this is a question that should be asked to analysts but added: “We know that the successors of the late Iranian president and foreign minister are elected according to the Iranian

Earlier, the UN Secretary General, in a short statement, a copy of which was provided to IRNA reporter, offered his condolences to the government and people of Iran and the families of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian.

“The Secretary-General is saddened by the death of H.E. Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and their colleagues in a helicopter accident on 19 May” said the statement.

Meantime, members of the UN Security Council held a minute of silence at the beginning of their meeting on Monday local time in honor of the martyrdom of Iran's President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian and their companions.

