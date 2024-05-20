President Raisi was true revolutionary, freedom-lover: Maduro

According to IRNA, Nicolas Maduro in a phone call with newly appointed Iran’s Head of the Executive, Mohammad Mokhber on Monday night called President Raisi “big brother”

"I express my condolences on behalf of the Venezuelan nation to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the government and the people of Iran," he said.

Maduro also condoled and expressed his sympathy for the family of President Raisi and wished bright and successful future for the Islamic Republic.

The president of Venezuela stated that Tehran-Caracas relations are historical and their friendship and brotherhood will be everlasting.

In the telephone conversation, Mohammad Mokhbar, while thanking Maduro for his and empathy, said: "The bond between Iran and Venezuela is unbreakable and we will continue our relations at the highest strategic level."

“Our late president was a true people-friendly who finally gave his life to serve the people of Iran”, he added.

He continued by saying that “the path of the two nations is to confront unilateralism in the world and we are always by your side in this path”.

