FIFA president condoles death of President Raisi, entourage

In a post on his Instagram page, Infantino wrote "it is with great sadness that I learned about the tragic demise of President of IR Iran, Ebrahim Raisi".

"We had met last year in New York and discussed how to promote football in IR Iran," he added.

"I send my sincere condolences to the people of the IR Iran at this difficult time," Infantino further added.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

