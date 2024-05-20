Turkiye declares one-day mourning

Turkiye has announced a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who died in a helicopter crash incident.

Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi was the eighth president of Iran who was elected to run the country in the 13th presidential election in 2021.

Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday (May 19, 2024) along with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz, Malek Rahmati Governor-General of East Azerbaijan, Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, head of the presidential protection team and pilots and flight crew were martyred in a plane crash upon return from Khoda'afarin Dam and on their way to Tabriz Oil Refinery in Varzghan District of East Azarbaijan Province.

