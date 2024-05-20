Sri Lanka declares one-day mourning on Iran president martyrdom

The Sri Lankan government issued a statement on Monday expressing condolences for the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, declaring tomorrow as a day of mourning, as reported by IRNA citing the Daily Mirror news website.

The statement also mentioned that the national flag of Sri Lanka will fly at half-mast at all government institutions.

Previously, Syria (three days), Lebanon (three days), Iraq (one day), Pakistan (one day), and India (one day) had declared public mourning for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi and his entourage in the helicopter crash incident.

Ayatollah Raisi, the eighth president of Iran, was elected to lead the country in the 13th presidential election in 2021. On Sunday, May 19, 2024, a tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of Ebrahim Raisi, along with Hossein Amirabdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz, Malek Rahmati, Governor-General of East Azarbaijan, Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, head of the presidential protection team, and the pilots and flight crew. The crash occurred upon their return from Khoda'afarin Dam and on their way to Tabriz Oil Refinery in the Varzghan District of East Azarbaijan Province.

