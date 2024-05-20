Iran begins probe into Raisi helicopter crash

The delegation headed by Brigadier Ali Abdollahi has been dispatched to the site of the incident and the investigation has already begun.

The results of the investigations will be announced later when the mission is completed.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

