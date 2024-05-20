Iran begins mourning services for Raisi and colleagues, bodies still in Tabriz cemetery

Hosseini told IRNA correspondent on Monday that the bodies will be kept in Tabriz cemetery tonight, noting that in a funeral procession on Tuesday, the people of Tabriz will bid farewell to the president and carry his body to the Tabriz airport.

He added that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will say prayers on the body of the president on Wednesday and he will be laid to rest a day later in his hometown Mashhad.

A ceremony is currently underway in downtown Tehran where a large crowd of Raisi’s lovers are mourning his martyrdom.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.

