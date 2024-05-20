Iran’s ex-presidents offer condolences on Raisi’s martyrdom

In a message, Hassan Rouhani expressed his grief on the martyrdom of the president, the minister of foreign affairs, the Friday Prayer Imam of Tabriz, the governor of East Azerbaijan province, their security team, and the flight crew following a deadly helicopter crash incident.

Rouhani offered his deepest condolences for this great to the Supreme Leader, the cabinet, the honorable families of the martyrs, and the noble people of Iran.

In another message, former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad expressed his condolences over the demise of incumbent President Ebrahim Raisi, and his entourage in the tragic helicopter crash incident.

Former president Mohammad Khatami also conveyed his condolences over the tragic incident, which he described as painful and devastating.

On Sunday, President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open the Qiz Qalasi Dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan en route to the inauguration of the “Tabriz Refinery Upgrade Project” in the Dizamar forest area between the village of Ouzi and Pir Davoud when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan region.

