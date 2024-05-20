VP Mokhber meets head of Iranian government branches

Hosted by Mokhber on Monday, the meeting was attended by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iranian judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i.

In the meeting, the vice president and the heads of the other two branches emphasized the continuation of coordination between the three branches to solve the country's problems.

According to Article 131 of the Constitution of Iran, in case of death, dismissal, resignation, absence, or illness lasting longer than two months of the president, or when his term in office has ended and a new president has not been elected due to some impediments, or similar other circumstances, his vice president shall assume, with the approval of the Leader, the powers and functions of the president. In case of the death of the vice president, or other matters which prevent him from performing his duties, or when the president does not have a vice president, the Supreme Leader shall appoint another person in his place.

The helicopter carrying President Raisi and his accompanying delegation crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest in East Azerbaijan province, claiming the lives of all on board.

Search and rescue teams scoured the mountainous terrain in heavy fog overnight and found the wreckage early on Monday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several other officials were also on board.

6125**9417