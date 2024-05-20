Pakistan declares day of mourning to honor Iran president

In a statement on X on Monday, Sharif extended his “deepest condolences and sympathies” to the Iranian nation over the tragic death of President Raisi, whose helicopter crashed in a mountainous and forested region in northwestern Iran on Sunday.

“Pakistan had the pleasure of hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on a historic visit, less than a month ago. They were good friends of Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

“Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran,” he added.

The wreckage of the helicopter carrying President Raisi and his entourage was found earlier in the day following a massive search and rescue operation overnight in the rugged terrain of the Dizmar forest in East Azerbaijan Province.

