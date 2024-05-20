Hamas still capable of manufacturing missiles: Israeli media

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the Israeli media outlet quoted certain Zionist military sources admitting that Hamas is still capable of manufacturing weapons and missiles eight months after the onset of the onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

The mentioned sources also underlined that there are thousands of missiles and a great number of artillery shells in Gaza.

The war between the Israeli regime and Palestinian resistance kicked off on October 7, 2023, following a retaliatory attack by Hamas fighters inside Israeli-occupied Palestine.

The regime’s genocidal war has left 35,456 Palestinians martyred and 79,476 others wounded, mostly women and children.

Despite international pressures, the hawkish Zionist cabinet headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on conducting a military operation in Rafah city in southern Gaza, where millions of Palestinians took refuge there.

