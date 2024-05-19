IRGC cmdr. hails strategic role of media

What can turn a tactical scale action into a strategic scale action is the media, the IRGC commander said on Sunday.

Major General Salami noted that the media coverage of Iran’s last month response to a Zionist attack on its consular building in Damascus was the closest example of the significance of the media.

“In our view, this operation was a limited one, targeting two points by means of a limited number of missiles and drones,” he said, adding that the aim of the operation was to punish “a cruel and irrational regime that does not recognize anything other than the logic of power".

Iran conducted a drone and missile attack against the Palestinian lands occupied by the Zionist regime on April 13 in retaliations for a Zionist strike on its consular building in the Syrian capital.

