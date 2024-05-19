Iranian ambassador's mission in Azerbaijan ends

Mousavi posted a message on his X account on Tuesday saying that on the last day of his mission, the joint Qiz Qalasi Dam was inaugurated.

“I am proud that on the last day of my diplomatic mission, with the participation of the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan, the 'Khudafarin' and 'Giz Galasi' hydroelectric complexes were commissioned as a successful example of water diplomacy,” Mousavi said.

On Sunday, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Qiz Qalasi Dam jointly built by the two sides and regarded as a new symbol of friendship and brotherhood between the two neighbors.

The construction of the Qiz Qalasi Dam began two decades ago. It helps increase the water reserve at the nearby upstream Khoda Afarin Dam by two billion cubic meters per year through channels and networks leading to plains in the Iranian provinces of East Azarbaijan and Ardebil as well as the Azerbaijan Republic.

Qiz Qalasi Dam also helps boost development in the tourism and agriculture sectors while paving the way for hydropower generation. The aim is to produce 270 GW/h of electricity per annum.

