Tehran Book Fair ends after selling over 3mln copies of books

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Tehran International Book Fair kicked off under the theme "Let's Read and Create" at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, a grand mosque in the Iranian capital, on May 10 and the books were put on display both in person and online.

Allocation of all parts of the Mosalla to the fair was one of the positive aspects of the Tehran cultural event. Also, at the event, special attention was given to the issue of literary tourism.

Among the participating publishers, 60 with 50,000 titles of books were from foreign countries. And, Yemen was the Book Fair special guest.

On average, the public gave this year’s Tehran Book Fair 70 out of 100 poibts.

During the 11 days, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, the Judiciary chief and other Iranian officials and the cabinet members toured the 2024 Tehran Book Fair.

Also, cultural attachés from about 10 countries attended the Tehran event.

Semnan, a city in central north of Iran, took part in the exhibition as the book capital of the country.

