Imam Reza culture, art festival was held in Pakistan's Lahore

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the former Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting of the Government of Pakistan, as a special guest said that the gatherings to commemorate of Ahl al-Bayt establish unity among Muslims, adding that it was a great honor for her to attend this conference.

She added that Iran Cultural House in Pakistan's Lahore has played a significant role in strengthening Islamic unity and by taking advantage of the commonalities between Iran and Pakistan, it has strengthened the cultural relationship between the two brotherly and neighboring countries.

In his speech, the head of Iran Cultural House in Pakistan's Lahore, Jafar Ronas, said that the anniversary birth of Hazrat-e Masoumeh (AS) is named Girls' Day in Iran, and every year, millions of pilgrims from Islamic countries who love the Prophet's Ahl al-Bayt, especially the friendly and neighboring country of Pakistan, visit her shrine in Qom.

Expressing his satisfaction at attending this ceremony, the Iran's new head of Cultural House in Pakistan's Lahore, Asghar Masoudi said that girls are highly revered in Islam.

