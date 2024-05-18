25-year cooperation deal 'strong basis' for Iran-China ties: Official

Alaeddin Boroujerdi made the remarks during a two-hour meeting with Cong Peiwu, the new Chinese ambassador to Iran, on Saturday.

He emphasized the need to further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries, and described the 25-year cooperation agreement, signed in Tehran by Iranian and Chinese officials in 2021, as a strong foundation for the enhancement of relations.

Cong Peiwu sat down for talks with Boroujerdi and other officials from the Iran-China Friendship Association and the Chinese embassy in Tehran a day after submitting a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

A wide range of issues related to bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting.

China's new envoy said the Iran-China Friendship Association can play an important role in strengthening cooperation and bilateral relations in various fields.

"China is trying to play a constructive and active role in strengthening stability in the region, and also attaches great importance to Iran's role in regional developments and stability," he added.

