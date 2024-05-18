Israeli positions hit in fresh Hezbollah missile attacks

Hezbollah launched missiles at Biranit Barracks at 9:45 Beirut time, causing damage to the Israeli military facility, according to a statement by the Lebanese movement.

It added that an Israeli military base in Mutala settlement was targeted as well. The statement however did not provide details on the type of attack possible casualties or damage.

Hezbollah has been conducting drone and missile attacks on Israeli positions at or near Lebanon’s southern border since October 8, a day after the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza where more than 35,300 Palestinians are confirmed killed.

The Lebanese resistance movement has pledged to continue its anti-Israel operations until the regime stops its war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

