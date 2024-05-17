IRNA chief calls for independent media to be voice of oppressed Gazans

Naderi, who traveled to Kazan on an official invitation by Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, made remarks at the expertized media conference titled "Unification of information space or its segmentations?”, one of the events of the 15th International Economic Forum "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum 2024", on Friday.

Referring to the genocide committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza, Naderi said that due to the failure and inability of the world's official media to reflect the historic injustice in Gaza, social media has highlighted Gaza’s suffering and led to mass protests against Israeli crimes, even in American countries.

He noted that the significant difference in the performance of official and social media in the issue of the developments in Gaza shows that news sources have changed in the world and there is no absolute authority of news today.

In addition, Naderi emphasized the need for the media to use different approaches than official sites on social networks, suggesting that professional news agencies should collaborate and share their knowledge and experience about publishing news content on various social networks.

He further noted that the Asia-Pacific News Agency Organization (OANA) and the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) can play a crucial role in this regard.

Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 aims to strengthen trade, economic, scientific, technical, educational, social, and cultural ties between the regions of the Russian Federation and the member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 was officially kicked off in Kazan on May 16 and will conclude on May 18.

